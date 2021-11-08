Nov 8 in history : India's demonetisation, discovery of X-rays and more

From the disappearance of Pan Am Flight 7 to Field Marshal Thanom Kittikachorn's coup in Thailand, we have it all.

Let's dive into today's history.
 

1895

Physicist Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen accidentally discovers X-rays

1901

Clashes take place in Athens following translation of Gospels into demotic Greek

1957

Pan Am Flight 7 disappears while flying from San Francisco to Honolulu

1971

Field Marshal Thanom Kittikachorn stages a coup against his own government in Thailand

2016

Indian PM Narendra Modi announces demonetization of ₹500 & ₹1000 banknotes

