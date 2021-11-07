Nov 7 in history : Bolshevik Party seizes power in Russia, Tunisian President overthrown and more

1917

 

Bolshevik Party seizes power in Russia, inaugurating the Soviet era

1918

Spanish Flu spreads to Western Samoa, killing 7542 by the end of the year

1956

UNGA calls for UK, France & Israel to immediately withdraw troops from Egypt

1987

Tunisian President Habib Bourguiba is overthrown & replaced by PM Ben Ali

2000

US Presidential Election ends in a tie between Al Gore & George W. Bush

