Nov 6 in history: Tammy Baldwin becomes 1st openly gay politician to be elected to the US Senate and more

From 7.7 & 7.2 magnitude earthquakes hitting Yunnan Province, China, killing at least 938 to Mahatma Gandhi getting arrested as he leads a march of Indian miners in South Africa, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

 

1913

 

MK Gandhi is arrested as he leads a march of Indian miners in South Africa

1917

Bolshevik forces under Lenin seize government buildings in Petrograd

1988

7.7 & 7.2 magnitude earthquakes hit Yunnan Province, China, kills at least 938

1999

Australians reject a referendum to become a republic with a President as its head

2012

Tammy Baldwin becomes 1st openly gay politician to be elected to the US Senate

