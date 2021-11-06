Nov 6 in history: Tammy Baldwin becomes 1st openly gay politician to be elected to the US Senate and more

From 7.7 & 7.2 magnitude earthquakes hitting Yunnan Province, China, killing at least 938 to Mahatma Gandhi getting arrested as he leads a march of Indian miners in South Africa, we have it all.
Let's dive in today's history.
MK Gandhi is arrested as he leads a march of Indian miners in South Africa
(Photograph:WION)
Bolshevik forces under Lenin seize government buildings in Petrograd
7.7 & 7.2 magnitude earthquakes hit Yunnan Province, China, kills at least 938
Australians reject a referendum to become a republic with a President as its head
Tammy Baldwin becomes 1st openly gay politician to be elected to the US Senate