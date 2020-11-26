Nov 26 in history: From world’s first tidal power station to Mumbai attacks

From world’s first tidal power station to Mumbai attacks, we have got it all covered for you.

Let's take a look into what happened on this day -- in history:

1949

Constituent Assembly of India adopts the Constitution

1966

World’s first tidal power station opens in France

2003

Concorde retired from service after 27 years of flights

2008

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carry out 12 attacks in Mumbai, kill at least 174

2011

Mars Science Laboratory launches to Mars with the Curiosity Rover

