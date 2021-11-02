Nov 2 in history: Haile Selassie I becomes the emperor of Ethiopia and more

From the British issuing Balfour Declaration, support for a Jewish state in Palestine to the Netherlands transferring sovereignty of Dutch East Indies to United States of Indonesia, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

1917

The British issue Balfour Declaration, support for a Jewish state in Palestine

1930

Haile Selassie I becomes the emperor of Ethiopia; reigns for 44 years

1949

The Netherlands transfers sovereignty of Dutch East Indies to United States of Indonesia
 

1964

King Saud of Saudi Arabia is overthrown & replaced by half-brother Faisal in family coup

1988

Morris worm, 1st Internet-distributed computer worm (malware), is launched

