Nov 2 in history: Haile Selassie I becomes the emperor of Ethiopia and more

From the British issuing Balfour Declaration, support for a Jewish state in Palestine to the Netherlands transferring sovereignty of Dutch East Indies to United States of Indonesia, we have it all.
Let's dive in today's history.
The British issue Balfour Declaration, support for a Jewish state in Palestine
(Photograph:WION)
Haile Selassie I becomes the emperor of Ethiopia; reigns for 44 years
The Netherlands transfers sovereignty of Dutch East Indies to United States of Indonesia
King Saud of Saudi Arabia is overthrown & replaced by half-brother Faisal in family coup
Morris worm, 1st Internet-distributed computer worm (malware), is launched