Nov 17 in history: From naming of 14th Dalai Lama to patent of first computer mouse

From the naming of the 14th Dalai Lama to the patent of the first-ever computer mouse, we have got it all covered for you.

Let's have a look at what happened on this day -- in history.

1869

After 10 years of construction, Suez canal opens in Egypt

1922

Last sultan of Ottoman Empire 'Mehmed VI' is expelled to Malta

1950

Lhamo Dondrub is officially named the 14th Dalai Lama

1970

Douglas Engelbart receives patent for the first computer mouse

1997

Militants kill 62 tourists in Luxor, Egypt

