Nov 16 in history: From commencement of UNESCO to retirement of Sachin Tendulkar

Get WION News app for latest news
From the commencement of UNESCO to Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's retirement, we have got it all covered for you.
Here's what happened on this day -- in history.
Swiss chemist Dr. Albert Hofmann synthesizes LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide)
(Photograph:WION)
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is founded
Soviet Union launches 'Venera 3' space probe toward Venus
Benazir Bhutto becomes first woman to be elected as Pakistan's prime minister
Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar retires after playing cricket for 24 years