Nov 16 in history: From commencement of UNESCO to retirement of Sachin Tendulkar

From the commencement of UNESCO to Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's retirement, we have got it all covered for you.

Here's what happened on this day -- in history.

View in App

1938

Swiss chemist Dr. Albert Hofmann synthesizes LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide)

(Photograph:WION)

1945

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is founded

(Photograph:WION)

1965

Soviet Union launches 'Venera 3' space probe toward Venus

(Photograph:WION)

1988

Benazir Bhutto becomes first woman to be elected as Pakistan's prime minister 

(Photograph:WION)

2013

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar retires after playing cricket for 24 years

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App