Nov 1 in history: Vaccine for diphtheria is announced by Dr Roux of Paris and more

From US successfully detonating Ivy Mike, its first thermonuclear device to the Maastricht Treaty establishing the European Union entering into force, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

View in App

1894

Vaccine for diphtheria is announced by Dr Roux of Paris

(Photograph:WION)

1922

Mehmed VI abdicates, bringing an end to the Ottoman Empire

(Photograph:WION)

1952

US successfully detonates Ivy Mike, its first thermonuclear device

(Photograph:WION)

1991

The Maastricht Treaty establishing the European Union enters into force

(Photograph:WION)

1997

James Cameron's Titanic has its first public screening in Tokyo

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App