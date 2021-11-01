Nov 1 in history: Vaccine for diphtheria is announced by Dr Roux of Paris and more

From US successfully detonating Ivy Mike, its first thermonuclear device to the Maastricht Treaty establishing the European Union entering into force, we have it all.
Let's dive in today's history.
Vaccine for diphtheria is announced by Dr Roux of Paris
(Photograph:WION)
Mehmed VI abdicates, bringing an end to the Ottoman Empire
US successfully detonates Ivy Mike, its first thermonuclear device
The Maastricht Treaty establishing the European Union enters into force
James Cameron's Titanic has its first public screening in Tokyo