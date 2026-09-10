/iPhone 18 Pro launch: date, time, price, India availability and everything we know

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch on September 9, 2026, with an estimated starting price of Rs 1,34,900 in India. The premium device reportedly features the 2nm A20 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, and a mechanical iris 48-megapixel camera.
Apple is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro during its global keynote on September 9, 2026. The premium device will likely share the stage with the larger Pro Max and potentially Apple's first foldable smartphone.
The base 256GB variant of the iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to start between Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,44,900 in India. This speculated pricing points to a potential Rs 10,000 premium over its predecessor, reflecting higher manufacturing costs.
Following the global reveal, Indian consumers can reportedly expect pre-orders to open around September 12. Retail availability is projected to commence the following week, aligning India with the primary global launch wave.
The device is rumoured to debut the powerful A20 Pro chipset, manufactured on an exclusive 2-nanometre process. This hardware leap promises significant thermal efficiency and the raw processing power required for advanced on-device Apple Intelligence tasks.
The iPhone 18 Pro will likely retain a 6.3-inch OLED screen featuring a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. While earlier reports suggested an under-display Face ID system, production constraints indicate the Dynamic Island will remain in its current form.
The rear camera array is expected to feature a triple 48-megapixel setup with a major optical upgrade. Reports suggest Apple is integrating a mechanical iris into the main lens, granting users precise, DSLR-like variable aperture control over depth and light.
To support heavy artificial intelligence workloads, Apple is reportedly equipping the Pro models with 12GB of RAM as standard. The device is also expected to integrate a new Apple C2 modem to enable robust 5G satellite connectivity for off-grid emergencies.