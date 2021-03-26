Nothing less than $200 million, these are world's most expensive paintings ever

Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' ('Savior of the World') is one of the most expensive paintings in the world. The painting depicting Jesus Christ holding a crystal orb was commissioned by King Louis XII of France in 1605, during the same period as the Mona Lisa.
Interchange ($300 million)
In 2015, Kenneth C. Griffin, a billionaire bought the Willem de Kooning art-work 'Interchange' for the whopping amount of $300 million USD setting a new mark for the highest ever price for a painting, not surpassed until November 2017 by Leonardo Da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi'.
It was one of de Kooning's first abstract landscapes and marked a change in his style under the influence of fellow artist Franz Kline.
The Card Players ($250 million)
'The Card Players' is one of Paul Cézanne five paintings series, he painted it during the final period in the early 1890s. One version of the painting was sold in 2011 to the Royal Family of Qatar for a price estimated at $250 million.
Nafea Faa Ipoipo ($210 million)
Paul Gauguin’s famous 1892 oil painting 'Nafea Faa Ipoipo (When Will You Marry)?' showing two women sitting among a colourful landscape comes third in the list.
The artwork sold in 2015 in a private sale for approximately $300 million USD in 2015,and was called the most expensive painting ever sold. But later it was revealed that it was sold for $210 million in 2014, $90 million less than originally reported.
Number 17A ($200 million)
In the year 2015, Billionaire Ken Griffin bought a 1948 painting by Jackson Pollock for $200 million. Pollock is known for his contributions to the abstract expressionist movement.
Wasserschlangen II ($183.8 million)
Gustav Klimt 1907 oil painting Water Serpents II is also referred to as Wasserschlangen II. The famous artwork is the 6th most expensive painting in the world and the most expensive work by Klimt to sell. The painting deals with the sensuality of women's bodies and same-sex relationships.