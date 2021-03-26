Nothing less than $200 million, these are world's most expensive paintings ever

Interchange ($300 million)

In 2015, Kenneth C. Griffin, a billionaire bought the Willem de Kooning art-work 'Interchange' for the whopping amount of $300 million USD setting a new mark for the highest ever price for a painting, not surpassed until November 2017 by Leonardo Da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi'.

It was one of de Kooning's first abstract landscapes and marked a change in his style under the influence of fellow artist Franz Kline.

(Photograph:Twitter)