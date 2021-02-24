Notable names at ‘Mission Sustainability – Population v/s Planet’ Thought Leadership Conclave

WION, in partnership with Mobius Foundation, is taking the vision of the Government of India forward and launching a one-year-long social initiative called 'Mission Sustainability - Population v/s Planet'. The campaign commenced with a two-hour-long Thought Leadership Conclave.

This conclave on WION seeks to trigger an informed and engaging debate around the dynamics of population and its bearing on economic growth and our resource-scarce planet.

The conclave featured policy experts, demographic researchers, and academicians discussing issues like 'Human Population Growth and Climate Change', 'Population Stabilisation: The roadmap for India' and 'The Effect of Educational Intervention on Family Planning'.

Let's take a look: