Not Virat, Not Rohit:THESE 5 batters scored the most ODI runs in last half-decade, details inside

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 04, 2026, 18:45 IST | Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 18:48 IST

Neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma feature in the list of batters with the most ODI runs in the last half-decade, with consistent performers from different teams dominating the run charts between 2020 and 2025.

Babar Azam (Pakistan)
Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Babar Azam has been Pakistan’s run machine from 2021 to 2025, scoring 2,921 runs in 62 innings over 63 matches. He hit eight hundreds with an impressive average of 51.24, making him one of the top ODI batters.

Shai Hope (West Indies)
Shai Hope (West Indies)

Shai Hope dominated for West Indies, scoring 2,824 runs in 70 innings across 70 matches between 2021 and 2025. He smashed 10 centuries with a solid average of 48.68, proving to be a consistent performer in ODIs.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)
Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Pathum Nissanka has shone for Sri Lanka, scoring 2,823 runs in 74 innings from 2021 to 2025. With 7 hundreds and an average of 40.91, he delivered big innings, including a top score of 210*, showcasing his talent at the crease.

Shubman Gill (India)
Shubman Gill (India)

Shubman Gill has made a strong impact for India, scoring 2,769 runs in 55 innings over 55 matches from 2022 to 2025. He hit eight hundreds and averaged 58.91, highlighting his consistency and ability to play long, match-winning innings.

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)
Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Charith Asalanka has been a key figure for Sri Lanka, scoring 2,659 runs in 72 innings across 80 matches from 2021 to 2025. He recorded 5 hundreds with an average of 42.88, providing stability and firepower in the middle order.

