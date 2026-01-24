/Not the US or Russia! This country has the world’s leading hypersonic missile arsenal, says report

China has rapidly built one of the world’s most extensive hypersonic missile arsenals, with sustained advances in both conventional and nuclear‑armed hypersonic weapon technologies over the past two decades, according to the US Department of Defense’s Annual Report to Congress on Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China, released in December 2025. Beijing fields a wider family of missiles capable of maneuvering at speeds above Mach 5 and is recognised by US defence officials as having the world’s leading hypersonic arsenal, ahead of other major powers in infrastructure and numbers of deployments.

