Published: May 15, 2025, 17:35 IST
Here's a list of 5 batters to get run out on most occasions featuring Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu. Cricket | Sports | Photos
1. Shikhar Dhawan – 16 times
Sitting joint the top of the unfortunate club, Shikhar Dhawan has been run out on 16 occasions in his IPL career. This is interestingly also includes two ducks and two fifties, while he is one of the best batters in the history of the tournament.
2. Gautam Gambhir – 16 times
The former IPL-winning captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir, has been run out 16 times in IPL history. He has once been run out on a duck while amassing a best of 55 during those 16 innings.
3. Dinesh Karthik – 15 times
Dinesh Karthik is next on the list with 15 run-outs, having represented multiple franchises in the IPL. He has never been dismissed on a duck during the span and remains one of the best wicketkeeper-batters in IPL history.
4. Suresh Raina – 15 times
Suresh Raina has also been dismissed on 15 occasions in IPL history. This comes after he has played in over 200 IPL matches and lifted five IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings.
5. Ambati Rayudu – 15 times
Ambati Rayudu also makes the unfortunate list with 15 dismissals through poor running between the wickets. Rayudu, along with Rohit Sharma, is the most decorated player in the history of the IPL with six titles, but he does not avoid the unfortunate list.
