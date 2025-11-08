/Not Siberia, not Alaska, the world’s second coldest place is in India!

It may sound improbable, but one of the coldest inhabited places on Earth lies not in Siberia or Alaska, but in India. The small Himalayan town of Dras, tucked deep in the Kargil district of Ladakh, holds the distinction of being the world’s second coldest inhabited place. Known as the 'Gateway to Ladakh', Dras is a settlement that endures winters so harsh that mercury can plummet well below –40°C.

