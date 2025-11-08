/Not Siberia, not Alaska, the world’s second coldest place is in India!

Dras sits along the Srinagar–Leh highway, around 60 kilometres from Kargil, at an altitude of roughly 3,300 metres above sea level. The town lies in a narrow valley surrounded by towering peaks, which trap cold air and create conditions that rival the most frigid regions on Earth.
It may sound improbable, but one of the coldest inhabited places on Earth lies not in Siberia or Alaska, but in India. The small Himalayan town of Dras, tucked deep in the Kargil district of Ladakh, holds the distinction of being the world’s second coldest inhabited place. Known as the 'Gateway to Ladakh', Dras is a settlement that endures winters so harsh that mercury can plummet well below –40°C.
Dras sits along the Srinagar–Leh highway, around 60 kilometres from Kargil, at an altitude of roughly 3,300 metres above sea level. The town lies in a narrow valley surrounded by towering peaks, which trap cold air and create conditions that rival the most frigid regions on Earth. Its strategic location, serving as a vital link between Kashmir and Ladakh, also places it directly in the path of icy winds funnelling through the Zojila Pass.
Winters in Dras are unforgiving. Snowfall begins in late autumn and can last well into spring, with temperatures regularly dipping below –20°C. On the coldest nights, locals record lows below –40°C, a level of cold that tests both machinery and human endurance. The town remains snowbound for months, its frozen landscape forming a stark but beautiful contrast against the surrounding mountains.
Dras’s reputation for extreme cold stems from reports that temperatures once plunged to around –60°C during the late twentieth century. While such readings may not be formally verified, they capture the essence of its climate: bitterly cold, persistently sub-zero, and uniquely challenging for an inhabited settlement. It is often cited as the coldest place in India and the second coldest inhabited location in the world after Oymyakon in Siberia.
Despite its harsh environment, Dras is home to a resilient community that has adapted to life in the deep freeze. Houses are built with thick stone walls and timber insulation, livestock is sheltered in enclosed barns, and food supplies are stocked before the long winter sets in. Woollen crafts, firewood, and traditional cuisine sustain life through the sub-zero months, reflecting a culture of remarkable endurance and balance with nature.
Beyond its climate, Dras holds deep historical and strategic importance. It gained global attention during the Kargil conflict in 1999, when it became a key zone of military activity. Today, the town stands as both a symbol of resilience and a reminder of the difficult conditions faced by the soldiers and civilians who live and work in this forbidding terrain.
Dras is more than a geographical curiosity; it is a living example of human persistence in one of the world’s harshest climates. While Siberia may hold the record for the coldest inhabited place, Dras comes astonishingly close, proving that India’s mountains can match the polar extremes in both beauty and brutality.