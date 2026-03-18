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Not our war: Here are countries that rejected Trump’s Hormuz naval support demand

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Mar 18, 2026, 24:18 IST | Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 24:18 IST

Donald Trump on Monday signalled a coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with Marco Rubio set to name participating nations. However, many key allies have snubbed the proposal, firmly ruling out any military involvement or deployment of warships to the region.

Germany opposes military role
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(Photograph: AFP)

Germany opposes military role

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz explicitly ruled out participation in the conflict, emphasising that NATO remains a defensive alliance rather than a tool for military intervention. His firm stance highlights a growing rift between the US and European allies.

UK Distances Itself from Iran War
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(Photograph: Reuters)

UK Distances Itself from Iran War

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has insisted that the country will not be drawn into the wider war in West Asia, as European leaders also ruled out sending warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

Spain Rejects Hormuz Military Operations
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(Photograph: AFP)

Spain Rejects Hormuz Military Operations

Spain will not take part in any military mission in the Strait of Hormuz, as it considers the US-Israeli war on Iran to be illegal, Madrid's defence and foreign affairs ministers said on Monday.

Canada Rules Out Joining Operations
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(Photograph: ANI)

Canada Rules Out Joining Operations

Canada has no intention of joining military operations against Iran, Foreign Minister Anita Anand told Bloomberg on Tuesday. She added that Canada was not consulted prior to the offensive operation and “has no intention of participating.”

France Rules Out Hormuz Operations
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(Photograph: AFP)

France Rules Out Hormuz Operations

President Emmanuel Macron said France is not a party to the conflict and will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context, speaking at the start of a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Italy Criticises Strikes, Avoids War Role
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(Photograph: AFP)

Italy Criticises Strikes, Avoids War Role

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joined a growing European backlash against US-Israeli strikes on Iran, calling the military campaign part of a trend of interventions “outside the scope of international law,” while also acknowledging the threat posed by Tehran to regional security.

Greece, Poland refuse involvement in Iran war
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(Photograph: AFP)

Greece, Poland refuse involvement in Iran war

Greece said it will not get involved in the conflict, with Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis calling for a “permanent, lasting” solution rather than limited Hormuz transit deals. Poland also ruled out sending troops to Iran, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk saying the conflict does not directly affect its security.

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