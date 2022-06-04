‘Not one woman less’: Thousands marched against femicide in Argentine’s capital

Updated: Jun 04, 2022, 12:48 PM(IST)

Thousands of people marched against femicide and gender violence in Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires on Friday afternoon, as part of a movement now in its seventh year called Ni Una Menos, or "Not One Woman Less." (Text: Reuters)

A remembrance for gender-based violence victims

The march was held in the center of the capital, culminating at the National Congress, where protesters lit candles to remember victims of gender-based violence.

Marchers held banners that read "We want to stay alive" while others featured photographs of femicide victims.

(Photograph:Reuters)