Not just plush quadruplex, here are the other most expensive things Ranveer Singh owns

Ranveer Singh is one of the wealthiest stars in Bollywood right now. Apart from his films and his acting, Singh is known for his expensive taste and we are aware of the fact that everything that the actor own comes with a whopping price tag, even his scarf. Recently, Singh bought a seaside view quadruplex home next to Shah Rukh Khan's residence and the cost of the house will surely give you a heart attack.

The luxury apartment in Mumbai's posh Bandra area is spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of an under-construction building very close to SRK's home Mannat and reportedly costs a whopping Rs 119 crores.

Adding Ranveer's new home to the list, here we have curated a list of other ulta-luxurious things that the actor owns.