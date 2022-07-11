Not just plush quadruplex, here are the other most expensive things Ranveer Singh owns

Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 05:07 PM(IST)

Ranveer Singh is one of the wealthiest stars in Bollywood right now. Apart from his films and his acting, Singh is known for his expensive taste and we are aware of the fact that everything that the actor own comes with a whopping price tag, even his scarf. Recently, Singh bought a seaside view quadruplex home next to Shah Rukh Khan's residence and the cost of the house will surely give you a heart attack. 

The luxury apartment in Mumbai's posh Bandra area is spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of an under-construction building very close to SRK's home Mannat and reportedly costs a whopping Rs 119 crores. 

Adding Ranveer's new home to the list, here we have curated a list of other ulta-luxurious things that the actor owns. 

View in App

Ariel Vintage Motorcycle

This is the same motorcycle which Ranveer drove in the film 'Lootera' but very few know that Ranveer is now the owner of the same vintage bike. 

Singh got this gift worth Rs 7 lakh from the makers of the film. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Gucci reversible coat

Ranveer Singh is a proud parent of many extravagant clothes. One of many is Singh reversible coat from the luxurious brand Gucci. 

The wool coat that you may have seen Ranveer wearing on multiple occasions, is worth Rs 3 Lakh. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Aston Martin Rapide

In the year 2017, on the occasion of his birthday, Ranveer gifted himself Aston Martin Rapide worth Rs 3.30 crore. However, he later changed the colour of the high-cost vehicle to aqua blue. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Shoes worth of 60 lakhs!

Ranveer Singh is known for his love for fashion - be it funky, formal or traditional, the actor knows how to win the game with ease. 

Apart from many extravagant things, Ranveer is also a proud parent of many shoes and the cost of every piece of footwear will surely give you a heart attack. 

From Rs 1.45 lakh LV ankle-length shoe to Yeezy Foam Runners worth Rs 1.34 lakh, Ranveer reportedly owns one thousand shoes worth approx Rs. 60 lakh!

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

His High-end fashion brand wardrobe

Ranveer Singh is a fan of luxurious fashion brands, and indeed his wardrobe is full of top clothing brands be it Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Balenciaga or Versace. 

From wearing a Gucci tracksuit worth Rs 1. 3 Lakh to his fashion tiger jacket, Ranveer and his wardrobe is full of high-end fashion brands.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch

Not just clothes, Ranveer is a big fan of expensive and exquisite watches and owns a good collection of some rare pieces too. But, out of many, his diamond-studded Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch Number 6471 holds a different place in his heart.

The rare piece is studded with tiny diamonds and will reportedly cost around Rs 2.1 crores.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Read in App