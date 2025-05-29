LOGIN

Not just Frozen and Moana: 6 underrated Disney classics you might’ve missed

Achu Krishnan J R
Written By
Published: May 29, 2025, 16:38 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 16:38 IST

Not every Disney movie becomes a household name. While hits like The Lion King and Frozen continue to steal the spotlight, some brilliant animated films have slipped under the radar. 

6 Underrated Disney classics you might’ve missed
Not every Disney movie becomes a household name. While hits like The Lion King and Frozen continue to steal the spotlight, some brilliant animated films have slipped under the radar. Whether overshadowed by bigger releases or simply ahead of their time, these six movies still pack heart, humour and magic. Here are six underrated Disney classics that You Might’ve Missed.
The Great Mouse Detective
The Great Mouse Detective

This Sherlock Holmes-inspired adventure follows the brilliant mouse detective Basil of Baker Street as he faces off against the evil Ratigan.
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Atlantis: The Lost Empire

A departure from the usual Disney formula, this sci-fi adventure follows Milo Thatch as he leads an expedition to the lost city of Atlantis.
Treasure Planet
Treasure Planet

This space-age retelling of Treasure Island blends hand-drawn animation with CGI, creating a visually striking world.
The Emperor’s New Groove
The Emperor’s New Groove

This hilarious buddy comedy about a selfish emperor turned llama has since become a cult classic.
An American Tail
An American Tail

The movie follows a young Fievel Mousekewitz, a mouse who emigrates to America, and explores themes of hope, family, and perseverance.
The Black Cauldron
The Black Cauldron

This dark fantasy adventure marked a tonal shift for Disney. The movie has gained cult status for its bold storytelling.

