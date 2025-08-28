/Not India! These 5 countries dominate US imports – Check the list here

The United States is the largest importer of goods in the world, importing goods worth roughly $3.3 trillion in 2024, according to the US Census Bureau. Let's see the list of the top 5 countries that are the largest exporters of goods to the US in 2024.
The bilateral trade between the US and Japan reached $227.9 billion in 2024. And total imports from Japan alone came in at roughly $148.2 billion in 2024. The most commonly imported goods from Japan were Vehicles, vehicle parts, machinery, chemicals, and medical instruments.
In 2024, total imports from Germany accounted for $160.4 billion, while total trade between the nations was estimated to be $236.0 billion. The US has been the largest trading partner of Germany since 2015, due to its "historical ties, shared experiences, values and interests" between the US and Germany.
Canada has emerged as the third-largest provider of goods to the United States in 2024, totalling $412.7 billion, and overall trade between the two nations accounts for $762.1 billion. The major imports of items include crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum, along with vehicles and agricultural goods like oils, beef, vegetables, fruit, and cereals.
Total trade between China and the US was approximately $582.4 billion in 2024, out of which China reached roughly trade value of roughly $438.9 billion, with an increase of 2.8 per cent from 2023.
With trade value at approximately $505.9 billion, Mexico emerged as the leading exporter to the US in 2024. The overall trade volume between the nations reached an estimated $839.9 billion. Key items include vehicles, medical devices, machinery, electrical machinery, and agricultural goods, such as fruit, vegetables, and beer.