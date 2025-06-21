/Not humans, but AI could trigger the first nuclear strike: Study

As nuclear tensions rise globally, experts at the SIPRI have warned that the first nuclear strike in a future World War could be triggered by artificial intelligence — not human decision-makers. Here’s what the SIPRI report reveals:
After decades of gradual reduction, global nuclear arsenals are now expanding again.
Nations are modernising their stockpiles with newer, high-tech weapons, signalling the start of a fresh arms race.
AI systems are being integrated into military command networks for their ability to process information rapidly. However, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) warns that in a nuclear standoff, where decisions must be made in minutes, AI could:
SIPRI’s Dan Smith states: “If the decision to launch nuclear weapons is ever fully handed over to AI, we would be approaching true doomsday scenarios.” AI’s speed may leave no room for human intervention, removing the caution and restraint that humans like Stanislav Petrov once exercised to prevent accidental nuclear war.
The report estimates 12,241 nuclear warheads are held globally by:
Of these, over 2,100 warheads are in high alert, ready for immediate launch from submarines, planes, or missile platforms.
China’s nuclear stockpile is growing the fastest:
SIPRI cites past nuclear close calls, including:
SIPRI concludes: