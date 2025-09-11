/'Not gonna lie': Why Gen Z is nothing like millennials and what generation Alpha will do next

While Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) witnessed the rise of the internet and social media, Gen Z has been immersed in these technologies from a young age. This exposure has led to differences in behavior and attitudes:

Communication: Gen Z prefers platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, and WhatsApp, favoring short-form content and instant messaging over traditional email or phone calls.

Values: Gen Z tends to be more pragmatic and financially cautious, possibly due to growing up during economic uncertainties such as the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work Preferences: They often seek flexibility and work-life balance, valuing employers who offer remote work options and align with their personal values.

