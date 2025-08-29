/‘Not dead worlds’: How Voyager 2’s discoveries at Uranus and Neptune changed planetary science forever

On January 24, 1986, Voyager 2 swept past Uranus at a distance of 81,500 kilometres. The encounter transformed understanding of the planet. Voyager 2 discovered that Uranus has a faint system of rings and at least 11 previously unknown moons, adding to the five already identified. Its instruments measured Uranus’s magnetic field and found it to be tilted at a bizarre angle of nearly 60 degrees relative to its axis of rotation, unlike any other planet. This irregularity suggested a complex and offset magnetic dynamo deep within the planet, raising new questions about planetary interiors.