/Norwegian newspaper sparks controversy over 'racist' cartoon of PM Modi: 'Internet calls it 'colonial mindset’

The illustration triggered widespread outrage online, with many users arguing that it reinforced outdated Western stereotypes portraying India as a country of “snake charmers.” “This isn’t journalism. It’s colonial-era racism dressed up as commentary. They can’t stomach India’s rise, so they reach for the same tired stereotypes their grandparents used. The mask slips every time,” one user wrote on X. Others described the cartoon as xenophobic and disrespectful towards both India and its elected leader. “This cartoon is blatantly racist,” another user wrote on X, adding: “What also stands out is the irony. PM Modi used to speak about how earlier the world thought of India as a ‘land of snake charmers’. And now, during his visit to Oslo, a major European newspaper depicts him exactly that way.”