/Norwegian newspaper sparks controversy over 'racist' cartoon of PM Modi: 'Internet calls it 'colonial mindset’

A Norwegian newspaper faced backlash after publishing a cartoon depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a snake charmer during his Norway visit. Critics called the image racist and accused the publication of promoting outdated colonial stereotypes about India.
A Norwegian newspaper has been criticised on social media after publishing a cartoon portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a snake charmer on Wednesday (May 20.) This comes after Prime Minister Modi wrappe dup his Norway visit. The publication faced accusations of promoting racist and colonial-era stereotypes. The Norway visit by PM Modi was marked by a controversy surrounding Norwegian journalist asking question regarding India's human rights and press freedom. The newspaper, Aftenposten, featured an illustration showing Modi as a “snake charmer”, with a fuel-station pipe depicted as the snake. The image accompanied an opinion piece titled “A sneaky and slightly annoying man."
The illustration triggered widespread outrage online, with many users arguing that it reinforced outdated Western stereotypes portraying India as a country of “snake charmers.” “This isn’t journalism. It’s colonial-era racism dressed up as commentary. They can’t stomach India’s rise, so they reach for the same tired stereotypes their grandparents used. The mask slips every time,” one user wrote on X. Others described the cartoon as xenophobic and disrespectful towards both India and its elected leader. “This cartoon is blatantly racist,” another user wrote on X, adding: “What also stands out is the irony. PM Modi used to speak about how earlier the world thought of India as a ‘land of snake charmers’. And now, during his visit to Oslo, a major European newspaper depicts him exactly that way.”
Earlier on May 18, a heated exchange took place between In the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George and Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng. She demanded an answer from the MEA officials over why ‘India should be trusted’ and why Prime Minister Modi does not take questions from the press. MEA issued a lengthy answer stating that greated example of human rights in India is that its people have the “the right to change government, the right to vote”. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
As the MEA official responded to the question by the journalist, she was spotted leaving the room midway through his answer. Responding to accusations online, Lyng clarified that she had only stepped out briefly to get water, writing: “I just needed a cup of water.” She also defended her style of questioning saying journalism can at times be confrontational. She had also asked questions to PM Modi during join presser with Norwegian PM.
Just after the controversy, Helle Lyng approached Opposition Leader of India Rahul Gandhi for an interview and revealed that Meta has suspended her Facebook and Instagram accounts. Taking to X, Lyng, a reporter for the Oslo-based daily Dagsavisen, shared screenshots showing that both her personal Instagram and Facebook accounts had been deactivated by the tech giant. She said that this is a small price she is paying for press freedom, adding that she has not experienced anything like this before.