/Norway, Russia, Canada and more: These 7 countries that live in total darkness for months

At high latitudes near and above the Arctic Circle, Earth’s 23.5-degree axial tilt keeps the Sun below the horizon for extended stretches each winter. This 'polar night' ranges from a few weeks to several months depending on latitude: by 70° N it typically lasts from late November to mid-January, and it grows longer the farther north you go. Even then, many places enjoy dim civil or nautical twilight at midday rather than total darkness.