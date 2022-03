Largest liquid-fuelled missile ever

Analysts says this ICBM launch, dubbed the Hwasong-17 ‘Monster Missile’ is the largest liquid-fuelled launch ever done by any country from a road-mobile launcher.

The KNCA reported that leader Kim Jong Un ordered this launch because of the “daily military tensions escalating in and around the Korean Peninsula” and the “certainty of long confrontations with the US imperialists along with the danger of a nuclear war. Kim also said that this test would help convincing the world about the modern feature of the country’s strategic forces.

(Photograph:AFP)