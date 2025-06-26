LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /North Korea starts a coastal resort open only for Russians and North Koreans

North Korea starts a coastal resort open only for Russians and North Koreans

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Jun 26, 2025, 16:50 IST | Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 17:12 IST

North Korea starts a resort, Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area, to boost tourism, but it is open only to Russians and North Koreans

Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area
1 / 4
(Photograph:AFP)

Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area

North Korea opened a luxurious resort called the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area

Open from July 1
2 / 4
(Photograph:AFP)

Open from July 1

The beach resort is estimated to accommodate approximately 20,000 visitors. It will be open for domestic tourists from July 1.

The proud first step
3 / 4
(Photograph:AFP)

The proud first step

Mr Kim called it the greatest success of the year and a first step towards turning the country into a hub for tourism. The state media KCNA said the North Korean government is planning to open more such tourist spots in future.

North Korea to lift tourist ban
4 / 4
(Photograph:AFP)

North Korea to lift tourist ban

North Korea had imposed a ban on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It has started accepting Russian terrorists since February 2024, but has yet to open itself up for China. China and Russia are the traditional partners of North Korea, and 90 per cent of pre-pandemic visitors in North Korea were from China.

Trending Photo

North Korea starts a coastal resort open only for Russians and North Koreans
4

North Korea starts a coastal resort open only for Russians and North Koreans

Pakistan and Australia lead in cricket’s darkest scandals: 10 players banned, check the entire list
10

Pakistan and Australia lead in cricket’s darkest scandals: 10 players banned, check the entire list

50 years since the Emergency: 6 prominent opposition leaders jailed by Indira Gandhi
8

50 years since the Emergency: 6 prominent opposition leaders jailed by Indira Gandhi

What will Shubhanshu Shukla be doing on Axiom Mission 4?
7

What will Shubhanshu Shukla be doing on Axiom Mission 4?

Weekend OTT watch: New shows and movie to watch - Squid Game final season to Panchayat
5

Weekend OTT watch: New shows and movie to watch - Squid Game final season to Panchayat