North Korea opened a luxurious resort called the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area
The beach resort is estimated to accommodate approximately 20,000 visitors. It will be open for domestic tourists from July 1.
Mr Kim called it the greatest success of the year and a first step towards turning the country into a hub for tourism. The state media KCNA said the North Korean government is planning to open more such tourist spots in future.
North Korea had imposed a ban on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It has started accepting Russian terrorists since February 2024, but has yet to open itself up for China. China and Russia are the traditional partners of North Korea, and 90 per cent of pre-pandemic visitors in North Korea were from China.