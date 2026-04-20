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North Korea’s Kim Jong Un oversees ballistic missile test-fires with cluster munitions – PICS

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Apr 20, 2026, 17:18 IST | Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 17:18 IST

North Korea tested short-range ballistic missiles with cluster munitions under Kim Jong Un’s supervision. South Korea condemned the launches, held an emergency meeting, and warned of a strong response.

Kim Jong Un oversees ballistic missiles test
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(Photograph: AFP)

Kim Jong Un oversees ballistic missiles test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test-fire of multiple short-range ballistic missiles that used cluster munitions, state media reported on Monday (Apr 20). This comes after South Korea on Sunday (Apr 19) said that Pyongyang fired projectiles into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, from the Sinpo area of North Korea. Kim’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, was also present at the test fires.

Cluster bomb warhead used
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(Photograph: AFP)

Cluster bomb warhead used

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the launches were aimed to “verify the characteristics and power of cluster bomb warhead and fragmentation mine warhead applied to the tactical ballistic missile.” The launches were condemned by South Korea, which called on the North to cease “provocations.”

South Korea vows response against ‘any provocation’
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(Photograph: AFP)

South Korea vows response against ‘any provocation’

“Our military detected several short-range ballistic missiles fired into the East Sea from the Sinpo area of North Korea at around 6:10 am (GMT 21:10),” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It added that Seoul is maintaining a “firm combined defence posture” with the United States and will “respond overwhelmingly to any provocation”. About 28,000 US troops have been stationed in the South to help defend against threats by the North’s military.

Hwasongpho-11 Ra tested
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(Photograph: AFP)

Hwasongpho-11 Ra tested

According to KCNA, the manoeuvre tested the warhead of the Hwasongpho-11 Ra surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile. It added that five projectiles were fired towards a target area around an island about 136 kilometres (85 miles) from the launch site. The missiles struck an area of 12.5 to 13 hectares with “very high density, fully displaying their combat might.”

South Korea holds emergency meeting
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(Photograph: AFP)

South Korea holds emergency meeting

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s office said that it held an emergency security meeting following the missile launches. Analysts have said that the tests suggest Pyongyang’s latest dismissal of efforts by Seoul to repair strained ties between the neighbours.

Series of weapons tests
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(Photograph: AFP)

Series of weapons tests

The launches come amid a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang in recent weeks, including ballistic missiles, anti-warship cruise missiles and cluster munitions. Earlier in April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw strategic cruise missile tests from a naval warship, highlighting North Korea’s push to strengthen its navy.

Pyongyang is accelerating naval modernisation
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(Photograph: AFP)

Pyongyang is accelerating naval modernisation

The April tests involved the Choe Hyon, one of two 5,000-ton destroyers launched last year, with two more under construction. Lawmaker Yoo Yong-won said Pyongyang is accelerating naval modernisation, possibly with support from Russia. Reports suggest North Korea is aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine, receiving military technology in return.

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