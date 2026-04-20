/North Korea’s Kim Jong Un oversees ballistic missile test-fires with cluster munitions – PICS

“Our military detected several short-range ballistic missiles fired into the East Sea from the Sinpo area of North Korea at around 6:10 am (GMT 21:10),” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It added that Seoul is maintaining a “firm combined defence posture” with the United States and will “respond overwhelmingly to any provocation”. About 28,000 US troops have been stationed in the South to help defend against threats by the North’s military.