In Pics: For first time, North Korea reports Omicron cases, goes for lockdown

Updated: May 12, 2022, 01:02 PM(IST)

North Korea confirmed its first-ever Covid cases on Thursday and declared a "serious emergency", with leader Kim Jong Un ordering lockdowns across the country. (Text: AFP)

First-ever Covid outbreak

The country had never admitted to a case of Covid and the government had imposed a rigid coronavirus blockade on its borders since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

But samples taken from patients sick with fever in Pyongyang "coincided with Omicron BA.2 variant", the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Top officials, including leader Kim Jong Un, held a crisis politburo meeting on Thursday to discuss the outbreak and announced they would implement the "maximum emergency epidemic prevention system".



(Photograph:AFP)