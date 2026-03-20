/North Korea preparing for war? Kim Jong Un and his teen daughter ride tank, oversee drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears with daughter Kim Ju Ae during tank drills, signalling heightened military readiness amid missile tests and rising tensions with South Korea and the US.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his teenage daughter Kim Ju Ae were spotted riding a tank together, photos released by state media on Friday (Mar 20) showed. The duo was seen in matching black leather jackets as they oversaw firing and drills.
In their latest joint public appearance, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his teenage daughter rode a tank together, state media photos showed Friday, days after they watched rocket launches and fired pistols.
According to images released by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong Un was observing tank units and infantry troops on Thursday (Mar 19). Reportedly, he has also called for completing war preparations. Last week, Kim and his daughter visited a light munitions factory and watched a live-fire test of multiple rocket launch systems.
Earlier on Saturday (Mar 14), North Korea fired about 10 unidentified ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, referred to as the East Sea by North and South Korea. That came amid tensions between the two nations after Pyongyang warned of “terrible consequences” over the ongoing South Korea-US military drills. Weeks earlier, North Korea dismissed Seoul’s peace overtures as a “deceptive farce.”
This comes amid the war in West Asia after the US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran, killing their supreme leader Ali Khamenei. They were also seen firing pistols. Meanwhile, the US and South Korea engaged in their annual military exercises on Thursday (Mar 19).
Since late 2022, Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to be 13 years old, has accompanied her father on several high-profile military and public events. According to South Korea’s spy agency, she is being groomed as the next leader of the nation.
Kim Ju Ae is believed to be the only publicly acknowledged child of Kim Jong Un. She first appeared in public alongside the North Korean leader at a long-range missile test in November 2022. Since then, she has accompanied her father to several public events.
However, Kim Ju Ae can face resistance from her aunt, Kim Yo Jong, who is considered to be the second most powerful person in the country. The 38-year-old sister of Kim Jong Un holds significant political and military support in North Korea.