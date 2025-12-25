LOGIN
North Korea condemns US-South Korea nuclear submarine deal, shows off progress on its 8,700-tonne nuclear submarine

Kushal Deb
Published: Dec 25, 2025, 16:24 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 16:35 IST

The North Korean state media released pictures of the progress of an 8,700-tonne nuclear-powered submarine and condemned the US and South Korea nuclear submarine deal as an “offensive act” which violates the North’s security and maritime sovereignty.

Strategic nuclear attack submarine
Strategic nuclear attack submarine

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, visited the construction facility of an 8,700-tonne nuclear-propelled submarine. The leader called it a crucial step in the modernisation and nuclear armament of the North Korean navy. Pyongyang has indicated that it wants to load the strategic guided nuclear missile in its submarine

Project initated in March
Project initated in March

The project was first initiated in March at the party congress meeting. Kim said the completion of the project will be “epoch-making”.Upon completion, the missiles will successfully hit a mock target at an altitude of 200 kilometres.

Work in progress
Work in progress

North Korean state media KCNA released a picture of the hull of the submarine, which is coated with an anti-corrosion paint. How much of the production is done is still not clear. Typically, submarines are built inside out, so the release of the picture means core components, including the engine and possibly the reactor, are already in place.

US-South Korea bilateral deal
US-South Korea bilateral deal

Seoul and Washington are looking for a bilateral deal to facilitate the development of nuclear-powered submarines. These submarines would be based on low-enriched uranium fuel. South Korea remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation. The deal is not finalised yet, but the South Korean National Security Advisor met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to emphasise the need for a deal.

