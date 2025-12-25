The North Korean state media released pictures of the progress of an 8,700-tonne nuclear-powered submarine and condemned the US and South Korea nuclear submarine deal as an “offensive act” which violates the North’s security and maritime sovereignty.
The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, visited the construction facility of an 8,700-tonne nuclear-propelled submarine. The leader called it a crucial step in the modernisation and nuclear armament of the North Korean navy. Pyongyang has indicated that it wants to load the strategic guided nuclear missile in its submarine
The project was first initiated in March at the party congress meeting. Kim said the completion of the project will be “epoch-making”.Upon completion, the missiles will successfully hit a mock target at an altitude of 200 kilometres.
North Korean state media KCNA released a picture of the hull of the submarine, which is coated with an anti-corrosion paint. How much of the production is done is still not clear. Typically, submarines are built inside out, so the release of the picture means core components, including the engine and possibly the reactor, are already in place.
Seoul and Washington are looking for a bilateral deal to facilitate the development of nuclear-powered submarines. These submarines would be based on low-enriched uranium fuel. South Korea remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation. The deal is not finalised yet, but the South Korean National Security Advisor met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to emphasise the need for a deal.