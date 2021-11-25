Noida International Airport: Indian PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of 'largest airport in Asia'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Noida International Airport. Here's everything you need to know about the airport in Jewar

PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 25) inaugurated Noida International Airport at Jewar, which is in the country's northern state, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion of the foundation laying stone ceremony, PM Modi said, "The new India of the 21st century today is building one of the best modern infrastructures."

"Better roads, better rail network, better airports are not just infrastructure projects but they transform the entire region, transforming people's lives completely," he added.

(Photograph:IANS)