Noida International Airport: Indian PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of 'largest airport in Asia'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 25) inaugurated Noida International Airport at Jewar, which is in the country's northern state, Uttar Pradesh.
Speaking on the occasion of the foundation laying stone ceremony, PM Modi said, "The new India of the 21st century today is building one of the best modern infrastructures."
"Better roads, better rail network, better airports are not just infrastructure projects but they transform the entire region, transforming people's lives completely," he added.
(Photograph:IANS)
'Logistics gateway of northern India'
During the ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were present among others.
PM Modi said that the Noida International Airport will become the "logistics gateway" of northern India and will make the entire region a powerful reflection of the National Gatishakti Masterplan.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Largest airport in Asia; the fourth largest in the world'
Noida International Airport is said to be the largest in Asia and the fourth largest in the world.
After completion of the project, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in India to have five international airports. This will be the second international airport in the NCR.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Jewar airport (in Greater Noida) will help in the development of the nation. It will be Asia's biggest airport. It will also create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people."
(Photograph:IANS)
Flight services expected to start by 2024
It is expected that the flight services in the next three years, that is by 2024. Approximately 1.2 crore passengers will be able to fly from here every year.
PM Modi said, "Tourism of land-locked states like Uttar Pradesh will greatly benefit from the Noida International Airport. Now, pilgrims will be able to easily travel to temples and shrines in Uttar Pradesh."
(Photograph:IANS)
What's the construction cost?
The development of the first phase of Noida International Airport is being done at a cost of more than Rs 10,050 crore, although the construction of this airport is likely to cost Rs 34-35,000 crore.
It is spread over an area of more than 1,300 hectares.
It is important to note that Noida International Airport is being constructed by Zurich Airport International AG.
(Photograph:PTI)
Massive job opportunities
The India PM said that thousands of employment opportunities are created during airport construction as it requires thousands of people to run the project smoothly.
It is expected that more than one lakh people will get jobs and employment opportunities. Along with this, due to the development of this area, 5 lakh people are also likely to get self-employment opportunities.
(Photograph:IANS)
Pollution-free airport
Another important feature, Noida International Airport will be India's first pollution-free. This will be the first airport in India where emissions will be net-zero.