/Nobel-winning physicist says humanity's time on Earth could end soon, names ONE MAJOR threat

In an interview with Live Science, Gross cited the estimate of a nuclear war breaking out after the Cold War ended. He said, even after all the strategic arms control treaties in all places, none of which exist today, the chances of such a catastrophe every year stood at one per cent. He says, the "chances are more likely two per cent. So that's a one-in-50 chance every year." Gross added, "The expected lifetime, in the case of two per cent per year, is about 35 years." The calculations are based on equations, such as those used for estimating radioactive half-life, modelling the probability of an event occurring over time.