/Nobel Prize winner 'Maria Corina Machado' thanked Donald Trump for his help once! Here's why

María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Prize laureate, in August, publicly thanked former U.S. President Donald Trump for his administration's "firm and decisive action" against the Venezuelan government. She tweeted: "We, Venezuelans, thank President Trump @POTUS and his administration for their firm and decisive action to dismantle the criminal and terrorist structure that is illegitimately holding onto power in our country. We call on the world's democratic nations to join the fight that we, the Venezuelan people, are leading. Together, we will achieve freedom for Venezuela and bring our children back home." (@MariaCorinaYA)

