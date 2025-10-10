LOGIN
Nobel Prize winner 'Maria Corina Machado' thanked Donald Trump for his help once! Here's why

Published: Oct 10, 2025, 16:21 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 16:21 IST

Venezuela has faced political instability, economic collapse, and humanitarian crises for years. Machado’s tweet came during a period when the Trump administration had imposed sanctions and taken strong stances against Maduro’s regime.

The Tweet That Sparked Attention
The Tweet That Sparked Attention

María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Prize laureate, in August, publicly thanked former U.S. President Donald Trump for his administration's "firm and decisive action" against the Venezuelan government. She tweeted: "We, Venezuelans, thank President Trump @POTUS and his administration for their firm and decisive action to dismantle the criminal and terrorist structure that is illegitimately holding onto power in our country. We call on the world's democratic nations to join the fight that we, the Venezuelan people, are leading. Together, we will achieve freedom for Venezuela and bring our children back home." (@MariaCorinaYA)

Context: Venezuela’s Political Crisis
Context: Venezuela’s Political Crisis

Machado has long been a vocal critic of Nicolás Maduro's government, which she and many international observers consider illegitimate. Venezuela has faced political instability, economic collapse, and humanitarian crises for years. Machado’s tweet came during a period when the Trump administration had imposed sanctions and taken strong stances against Maduro’s regime.

Trump’s Role in Venezuela
Trump’s Role in Venezuela

During his presidency, Donald Trump’s administration actively supported opposition movements in Venezuela. This included financial sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president. Machado, a key figure in the opposition, publicly welcomed these actions, viewing them as backing for democratic efforts in Venezuela.

International Appeal
International Appeal

In her tweet, Machado also called on the international community to support Venezuelans in their fight for freedom. She emphasised the importance of collective action from “democratic nations” to challenge Maduro’s hold on power and bring relief to Venezuelan families.

Why It Made Headlines
Why It Made Headlines

The tweet attracted global attention because it was rare for a Nobel laureate to explicitly praise a sitting US president for intervention in a foreign political crisis. Media outlets highlighted the alignment of Machado’s pro-democracy activism with Trump’s foreign policy objectives.

Reaction in Venezuela
Reaction in Venezuela

Supporters of the opposition praised Machado for openly thanking international allies, while Maduro’s government labelled such statements as interference in Venezuela’s sovereignty. The tweet highlighted the divide between pro-democracy activists and the ruling regime.

Looking Ahead
Looking Ahead

Machado continues to advocate for Venezuelan freedom on global platforms. Her praise for Trump underscores the ongoing interplay between domestic political movements and international support, showing how foreign policy can directly impact internal opposition efforts.

