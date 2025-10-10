/Nobel prize for Trump? Top 5 countries that are technically still at war

While most of the world enjoys peace on paper, some countries are still technically at war — decades after the fighting stopped. From frozen conflicts to no ceasefires, here are five nations that never officially signed peace.
The Korean War (1950–53) never truly ended. Both Koreas signed an armistice, not a peace treaty, meaning they’re still technically at war. The Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) remains one of the most fortified borders on Earth, symbolizing an uneasy pause, not peace.
Few know that World War II isn’t officially over between these two. The Soviet Union seized Japan’s Kuril Islands in 1945, and no peace treaty was ever signed. To this day, Russia and Japan remain locked in a diplomatic stalemate over those disputed islands.
Although the 1973 Yom Kippur War ended nearly five decades ago, no peace treaty has been signed between Israel and Syria. The Golan Heights remains a flashpoint, with both sides claiming sovereignty and occasional skirmishes reminding the world of unfinished business.
Technically, the Chinese Civil War (1927–1949) never ended, just paused. China still claims Taiwan as its territory, while Taiwan sees itself as independent. No peace deal or recognition exists, keeping tensions alive across the Taiwan Strait.
The two nuclear-armed neighbours have fought multiple wars since Partition in 1947. While there’s a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), no formal peace treaty has ever been signed — meaning, technically, the two nations remain in a state of suspended war.
Peace doesn’t always come with paperwork. These long-standing conflicts show that sometimes, silence replaces war but never truly ends it. The world watches as these “unfinished wars” continue to shape geopolitics even today.