'No Time To Die' to 'Death on the Nile': Movies rescheduled due to the pandemic

'A Quiet Place 2' has been delayed continuously like other movies. Now John Krasinski's directorial is now again on the theatrical slate and releasing on September 17, 2021.
Bios
Tom Hanks starrer ‘Bios’ has been moved amid the ongoing pandemic. The Universal and Amblin film is being postponed until August. It will now open on August 13 and was previously slated for a release in April. The April date was after it was postponed from October 2020 before the coronavirus got the better of last year.
Black Adam
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s much-awaited 'Black Adam' movie will hit the theatres on December 22, 2021. The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema’s Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi.
Death on the Nile
Adventure movie 'Death on the Nile' was taken off the holiday movie calendar. Walt Disney Co said the release of the mystery adventure, based on an Agatha Christie novel and with a star cast that includes Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh, had been delayed from October 9, 2020, to October 23, 2020, to December 18, 2020, was then removed from the 2020 calendar completely, but is now set for September 17, 2021.
Dune
Denis Villeneuve’s directorial 'Dune' after been pushed for months, and was slated for a December release but later moved to October 1, 2021. The sci-fi epic is based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.
Fast and Furious 9
The new instalment in the hit film franchise is delayed, Vin Diesel upcoming movie 'Fast and Furious 9' will now open globally on May 28, 2021.
Godzilla vs Kong
Warner Bros. has moved up 'Godzilla vs. Kong' two months to March 26. The big film featuring the two monsters was scheduled to release in May.
Morbius
Sony Pictures upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film ‘Morbius’ has been delayed yet again and will now release on January 21, 2022.
No Time To Die
The new James Bond movie, 'No Time To Die', which was originally scheduled to hit the big screen in April 2020 and after being delayed, again and again, the movie is finally coming out on October 8, 2021.
Mission: Impossible 8
Mission Impossible 7 is set to hit theatres on November 19, 2021, while Mi8 will follow on November 4, 2022. Both movies have been postponed from their initial summer release date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jurassic World: Dominion
'Jurassic World: Dominion', the next film in the blockbuster franchise, has been pushed from June 11, 2021, to June 10, 2022
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The third film in the spooky franchise,‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ was earlier scheduled for September 11, 2020 release but it has been moved to June 4, 2021.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The highly-anticipated sequel, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is moved from May 7, 2021 to March 25, 2022.
The French Dispatch
Wes Anderson comedy-drama, 'The French Dispatch' is been delayed indefinitely after moving from July 24, 2020, to October 16, 2020.
The Matrix 4
Keanu Reeves-starrer 'The Matrix 4' was moved from May 21, 2021, to April 1, 2022, then up to December 22, 2021.
Free Guy
Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer-starrer comedy-drama 'Free Guy', which was slated to hit the theatres in the US on December 11, will now release on May 21, 2021.
The Eternals
Marvel upcoming 'The Eternals' release date have been shifted to the end of this year. Moved from November 6, 2020, to February 12, 2021 to November 5, 2021.