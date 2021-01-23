'No Time To Die' to 'Death on the Nile': Movies rescheduled due to the pandemic

Death on the Nile

Adventure movie 'Death on the Nile' was taken off the holiday movie calendar. Walt Disney Co said the release of the mystery adventure, based on an Agatha Christie novel and with a star cast that includes Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh, had been delayed from October 9, 2020, to October 23, 2020, to December 18, 2020, was then removed from the 2020 calendar completely, but is now set for September 17, 2021.

