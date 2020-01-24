Why Norway is making artificial snow in winter

Children slip by on their cross-country skis, skidding around on artificial snow sprayed out onto on the otherwise bare ground by six huge blowing machines in Norway's Oestmarka forest.

First January without snow

Any other winter, the lanes would have been laden with natural drifts, said 30-year-old jogger Marie Sten, back from a run along the forest's snow-free paths. "This is the first January in my life I have ever seen without snow. I really hope it is a one-off."

She may be disappointed, according to data from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute. Many of her compatriots are already starting to face up to the new reality and adapt.



(Photograph:Reuters)