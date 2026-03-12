LOGIN
No Rest for Champions: Check India’s packed cricket schedule for rest of 2026

Grinding never stops for the T20 World Cup champions, as a jam-packed cricket schedule for the rest of 2026 awaits the Men in Blue. With two months of IPL action set to get underway, check Team India’s international schedule afterwards.

June 2026

After IPL 2026 concludes on May 31, as originally planned, Afghanistan will tour India for one Test and three ODIs from June 6 to 20. However, there are also reports that India could take a stopover in Ireland for a short T20I series before the England white-ball series gets underway in July.

July-August 2026

India will tour England for five T20Is and three One-Dayers from July 1 to 19. Latest reports have also suggested that India could fly to Sri Lanka in July for the proposed three T20Is, which are in addition to the two Tests scheduled in the FTP, stretching till August.

September 2026

September happens to be the busiest month for the Men in Blue, as they are likely to travel to the UAE for a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, before flying to Bangladesh for the postponed white-ball leg, including three ODIs and as many T20Is, which, however, will be subject to clearance from the Indian government. Besides these two tours, there are talks of India's short visit to Zimbabwe for a potential white-ball series.

Asian Games in Japan in Sep 2026

Moreover, the men’s cricket team will also defend its gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, with the cricket schedule running from September 25 to October 3.

Two Indian teams in action at the same time

Midway through September, the West Indies is also likely to travel to India for a six-match series, three ODIs and as many T20Is, which might extend till October, and could also see two Indian teams in action simultaneously.

October-December 2026

India will then travel to New Zealand for a full-fledged tour, consisting of five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests, wrapping up the series in early December. The BCCI and NZC recently decided to add two more One-Dayers to the tally, increasing the number from three to five.

December 2026

Sri Lanka will then tour India for three ODIs and as many T20Is in December 2026.

