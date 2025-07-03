/No Nadal, Federer or Djokovic: These 10 doubles players made tennis history with career golden slams

A career golden slam in tennis doubles means winning all four grand slams: Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, along with an Olympic gold medal. Only 10 players in history have achieved this rare feat but in DOUBLES TENNIS.
A career golden slam in tennis doubles means winning all four grand slams: Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, along with an Olympic gold medal. Only 10 players in history have achieved this rare feat. Let’s meet these legends of the game:
Gigi won the Australian Open in 1993 and 1994, dominated the French Open from 1991 to 1995, lifted the Wimbledon title in 1992, 1993, and 1994 and claimed the US Open in 1988, 1990, 1992, 1995 and 1996. Her Olympic golds came in 1992 and 1996.
Pam grabbed the Australian Open doubles title seven times (1982–85, 1987–89), won the French Open in 1984 and 1985, claimed Wimbledon in 1981–84 and 1986 and reigned at the US Open in 1983, 1984, 1986, 1987, and 1991. Her Golden Slam was completed in 1988 with Olympic gold.
Part of the iconic ‘Woodies’ duo, Todd clinched the Australian Open in 1992, 1997 and 2001; the French Open in 2000; reigned at Wimbledon from 1993 to 1997 and then again in 2000 and 2002–04 and won the US Open in 1995, 1996 and 2003. He struck Olympic gold in 1996.
Woodforde triumphed at the Australian Open in 1992, 1997 and 2001; the French Open in 2000; conquered Wimbledon in 1993–97, 2000 and 2002–04; and claimed the US Open in 1995, 1996 and 2003. His career golden slam dream was completed with Olympic gold in 1996.
With her sister Venus by her side, Serena became a doubles monster. She won the Australian Open in 2001, 2003, 2009 and 2010; the French Open in 1999 and 2010; Wimbledon in 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009 and 2012; and the US Open in 1999 and 2009. She earned Olympic gold in 2000, 2008 and 2012.
Venus clinched the Australian Open in 2001, 2003, 2009 and 2010; the French Open in 1999 and 2010; Wimbledon in 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2016; and the US Open in 1999 and 2009. Her Olympic golds came in 2000, 2008, and 2012.
Bob claimed the Australian Open in 2006, 2007, 2009–2011 and 2013; the French Open in 2003 and 2013; Wimbledon in 2006, 2011 and 2013; and the US Open in 2005, 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2014. He captured Olympic gold in 2012, completing the career golden slam.
Mike lifted the Australian Open in 2006, 2007, 2009–2011 and 2013; the French Open in 2003 and 2013; reigned at Wimbledon in 2006, 2011, 2013 and 2018; and conquered the US Open in 2005, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018. He won Olympic gold in 2012.
The Canadian doubles wizard Daniel won the Australian Open in 2002, the French Open in 2007 and 2010–2012, ruled Wimbledon in 2008 and 2009, and captured the US Open in 2004. He completed his career Golden Slam with Olympic gold in 2000.
Sara added her name to history with a stunning run. She won the Australian Open in 2013 and 2014, the French Open in 2012, Wimbledon in 2014 and the US Open in 2012. Her shining moment came at the 2024 Olympics, where she struck gold.