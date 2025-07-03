/No Nadal, Federer or Djokovic: These 10 doubles players made tennis history with career golden slams

Part of the iconic ‘Woodies’ duo, Todd clinched the Australian Open in 1992, 1997 and 2001; the French Open in 2000; reigned at Wimbledon from 1993 to 1997 and then again in 2000 and 2002–04 and won the US Open in 1995, 1996 and 2003. He struck Olympic gold in 1996.