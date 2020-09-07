No-mask, anti-lockdown protests gather pace across the globe

An end to the pandemic is nowhere to be seen, with countries who have tackled the deadly virus so far are now witnessing a second wave. The arrival of a potential vaccine is also at least a few months away and countries like the US, India and Brazil are still struggling to control the first wave.

Eight months of this year have passed and a majority of time was spent with strict lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the virus. However, now when people are fed up with stay-at-home orders, protests against wearing masks and lockdown measures are gathering pace across the globe.

