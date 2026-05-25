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'No heat, no exhaust': Scientific anomaly at the heart of military's new infrared UFO footage

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 25, 2026, 20:15 IST | Updated: May 25, 2026, 20:15 IST

A strictly scientific breakdown of why the lack of thermal exhaust in the May 22 UAP infrared videos completely baffles aerospace engineers and physicists.

The Thermal Signature Anomaly
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(Photograph: Pentagon)

The Thermal Signature Anomaly

The most baffling aspect of the 51 videos released on May 22 isn't the shape of the objects, but what is missing: heat. The military-grade infrared sensors show craft moving at high speeds with absolutely zero thermal exhaust.

How Infrared Targeting Works
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(Photograph: Pentagon)

How Infrared Targeting Works

Military targeting pods are designed to lock onto heat signatures. A conventional jet engine or rocket booster creates a massive, blinding heat plume on infrared. The UAPs in the videos register as completely cold.

Defying Known Propulsion
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(Photograph: Pentagon)

Defying Known Propulsion

To accelerate or hover in Earth's atmosphere, known physics requires the expulsion of mass (like jet fuel), which generates intense friction and heat. The lack of a thermal plume indicates a propulsion system unknown to modern science.

The 'Cold' Acceleration Problem
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(Photograph: AI)

The 'Cold' Acceleration Problem

In several videos, the objects suddenly accelerate to supersonic speeds without generating a heat signature or creating a sonic boom, violating basic thermodynamic principles of atmospheric friction.

Ruling Out Drones
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(Photograph: AI)

Ruling Out Drones

This thermal anomaly allows scientists to definitively rule out conventional adversary drones. Even battery-powered commercial quadcopters generate a distinct heat signature from their electric motors, which these objects lack.

Anti-Gravity Speculation
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(Photograph: AI)

Anti-Gravity Speculation

The lack of heat and exhaust forces physicists to hypothesize theoretical propulsion models, such as localized gravitational distortion or warp drives, which wouldn't interact with the atmosphere in a conventional way.

A Paradigm Shift in Physics
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(Photograph: AI)

A Paradigm Shift in Physics

If the infrared sensor data is accurate, the May 22 release isn't just a military curiosity; it represents definitive proof of a paradigm-shifting breakthrough in theoretical physics and energy generation.

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