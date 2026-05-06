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No Diet Day 2026: Rethinking diet culture, embracing body positivity

Moohita Kaur Garg
By Wion Web Desk
Published: May 06, 2026, 15:50 IST | Updated: May 06, 2026, 16:17 IST

International No Diet Day, observed on 6 May, promotes body positivity and discourages harmful diet culture. The day is an opportunity to highlight healthy lifestyle choices and the risks of restrictive dieting.

No Diet Day
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(Photograph: Pixabay)

No Diet Day

International No Diet Day, observed annually on 6 May, is an initiative aimed at promoting body positivity and diversity. It invites the world to take a break from ‘diet culture’ and rethink healthy, wholesome food practices.

How did it start?
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(Photograph: Pexels)

How did it start?

Mary Evans Young, a British feminist, drawing on her experience of anorexia and bullying, invited women to “Ditch that Diet” with a picnic in 1992. The day soon gained traction and started being celebrated globally as a “No Diet Day”.

Aimed at body positivity
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Aimed at body positivity

The initiative is part of the broader body positivity movement, challenging unrealistic standards and a manufactured, unattainable body image. The day also raises awareness about mental health challenges linked to weight stigma and discrimination.

Mental health links
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(Photograph: Pixabay)

Mental health links

Restrictive dieting and diet culture are major risk factors for body dysmorphia and disordered eating patterns. These are also associated with low self-esteem, anxiety and depression.

What not to do today?
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(Photograph: Pixabay)

What not to do today?

Stop counting the calories. Fad dieting plans often cut out entire food groups or impose severely low-calorie limits. Experts suggest such diets may bring short-term weight changes but can have negative consequences on physical and mental health.

Ditch the scale
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Ditch the scale

Today, put the weighing scale aside. Eat your favourite meal and don’t engage in self-criticism. Unfollow social media accounts that promote toxic diet-culture or promise instant weight loss. Celebrate your body, not for how it looks, but for all that it does.

Sustainable habits
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Sustainable habits

The day highlights the need for education around sustainable food practices. It encourages shifting the focus from appearance to overall health, forming a healthy relationship with food. This includes building balanced meal plans, incorporating regular movement such as walking or dancing, and getting adequate sleep.

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No Diet Day 2026: Rethinking diet culture, embracing body positivity
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