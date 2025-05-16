Published: May 16, 2025, 10:27 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Surprising names top the charts for most fifties in IPL playoffs, with big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma missing out. Find out which stars shine brightest in the crunch game Cricket | Sports | Photos
1 / 12
(Photograph:)
IPL Playoffs: Where legends rise under pressure
IPL playoffs are the knockout games and come with immense pressure. What truly counts is how a player performs in crunch situations and that decides a team’s journey towards glory. Over the years, several batters have stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring big in high-pressure games. Here's a look at those players who made a mark with fifty-plus scores in playoff clashes.
2 / 12
(Photograph:)
1. Suresh Raina
Former CSK batter Suresh Raina has scored five 50-plus scores with an impressive strike rate of 190 in IPL playoffs for Chennai Super Kings. Known as Mr. IPL, Raina has always delivered in high-pressure moments. His highest playoff score was a blistering 87 against PBKS in Qualifier 2 of the 2014 season.
3 / 12
(Photograph:)
2. AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers, one of RCB's most dependable match-winners, has recorded three 50-plus scores in the playoffs. His highest was a gritty 79 against Gujarat Lions (GL) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2016.
4 / 12
(Photograph:)
3. Dwayne Smith
Former Gujarat Lions (GL) batter Dwayne Smith has smashed three fifties in IPL Playoffs with his best score of 73. Interestingly, the highest Playoff score for Smith came in the same match as AB De Villiers in 2016 Qualifier 1.
5 / 12
(Photograph:)
4. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav, the current leader of the Orange Cap (IPL 2025), has three 50-plus scores in playoff matches, with his highest being an unbeaten 71 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2019 Qualifier 1. He has struck at around 140 in the knockout games.
6 / 12
(Photograph:)
Several 50-plus scores from other batters
Several players have hit 50-plus scores twice in IPL playoffs including Jos Buttler, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Michael Hussey, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Parthiv Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Lendl Simmons, Shane Watson and Kane Williamson.
7 / 12
(Photograph:)
IPL Playoffs: Where legends rise under pressure
IPL playoffs are the knockout games and come with immense pressure. What truly counts is how a player performs in crunch situations and that decides a team’s journey towards glory. Over the years, several batters have stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring big in high-pressure games. Here's a look at those players who made a mark with fifty-plus scores in playoff clashes.
8 / 12
(Photograph:)
1. Suresh Raina
Former CSK batter Suresh Raina has scored five 50-plus scores with an impressive strike rate of 190 in IPL playoffs for Chennai Super Kings. Known as Mr. IPL, Raina has always delivered in high-pressure moments. His highest playoff score was a blistering 87 against PBKS in Qualifier 2 of the 2014 season.
9 / 12
(Photograph:)
2. AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers, one of RCB's most dependable match-winners, has recorded three 50-plus scores in the playoffs. His highest was a gritty 79 against Gujarat Lions (GL) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2016.
10 / 12
(Photograph:)
3. Dwayne Smith
Former Gujarat Lions (GL) batter Dwayne Smith has smashed three fifties in IPL Playoffs with his best score of 73. Interestingly, the highest Playoff score for Smith came in the same match as AB De Villiers in 2016 Qualifier 1.
11 / 12
(Photograph:)
4. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav, the current leader of the Orange Cap (IPL 2025), has three 50-plus scores in playoff matches, with his highest being an unbeaten 71 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2019 Qualifier 1. He has struck at around 140 in the knockout games.
12 / 12
(Photograph:)
Several 50-plus scores from other batters
Several players have hit 50-plus scores twice in IPL playoffs including Jos Buttler, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Michael Hussey, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Parthiv Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Lendl Simmons, Shane Watson and Kane Williamson.