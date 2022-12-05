No Christmas! From Lady Gaga to Miley Cyrus: Stars who hate this festival of joy

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

Christmas is a season of love and joy for countless people around the world and is considered as the most magical time of the year: lights all around, people blooming with happiness, decorating their houses with Christmas trees, cooking tempting food, and eating together. But did you know this time of year is not loved by all, and some don't even want Christmas to exist and hate the sweet Santa Clause? This may be shocking for many of us, but it's true.



Time and again, numerous celebs have openly expressed how much they detest this time of year. One of the celebrities that despises Christmas is Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga, and to prove it, she was seen biting Santa Claus's head at a concert in 2019. Another celebrity who finds this period of the year lonely and sad is Miley Cyrus. Before the Christmas celebration begun with full swing, here take a look at the celebrities who hates this joyous holiday.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has been one of the celebrities who have been quite vocal about her personal life, her fears and traumas, even her struggle with mental health. In 2019, the singer shared a 'Sad Christmas Song', where she penned during a lonely period in her life. ''A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays,'' Cyrus wrote. ''Was feeling like s–t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!'' She added, ''If you feel lonely this season just know You are completely made of magic. you are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing you are! Love always wins!''.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga hates Christmas and to prove it, at a concert in 2019 she was seen biting Santa Claus's head, by shouting she's miserable and alone on Christmas. “I hate the holidays. I’m alone and miserable, you f--king stuffed little toy,” she said.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Colin Firth

Colin Firth in an interview revealed that he is one of the rare one who hates holiday, "I have a profound loathing of Christmas," he said at the time. "It’s sad really. At this time of year, I am careful not to switch on the radio because those novelty jingles make me homicidal and plunge me into the heart of Scrooge territory. I think Christmas turns us all into Scrooge. Everyone is trying to throw happy stuff at you, and that’s when I come over all humbug.” Colin said.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Hugh Grant

Not just Hugh Grant, but his father also used to avoid celebrating Christmas and to stay away from it, they would even travel to a country that doesn't celebrate the festival, and then they would return to the Unites states when the celebrations were over. “The last few years, I have taken Dad to a Muslim country to escape it completely. We both hate Christmas,” he told.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Christoph Waltz

The 'No Time To Die' star Christoph Waltz hates the festival so much that he admitted he didn't even want Christmas to exist, when Waltz was asked what he wanted for the year, he replied, ''No Christmas. That’s my biggest wish, no Christmas.''

(Photograph: Twitter )