/No cash, no cards! Where can you pay with UPI in 2025? Complete country list

India’s UPI network is expected to reach several more countries soon, with talks underway with Oman, Bahrain, the UK, and Australia. From Bhutan to France and now Qatar, UPI has evolved into a global payments bridge connecting India with the world. It allows millions of Indians to travel without cash or currency exchange hassles while promoting India’s leadership in digital innovation. As 2025 progresses, UPI’s expansion signals a new era of seamless, borderless payments.