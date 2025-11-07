LOGIN
No cash, no cards! Where can you pay with UPI in 2025? Complete country list

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Nov 07, 2025, 18:53 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 18:55 IST

Once a domestic innovation, UPI is now accepted across several countries, allowing Indian travellers to pay instantly using familiar apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. 

Introduction
1 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Introduction

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has transformed how millions of people handle money, and now it’s reshaping international payments. Once a domestic innovation, UPI is now accepted across several countries, allowing Indian travellers to pay instantly using familiar apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. In 2025, the network spans multiple regions, linking India’s digital economy with the world.

1. Bhutan
2 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

1. Bhutan

Bhutan was the first country to adopt UPI payments in 2021 through its collaboration with India’s National Payments Corporation (NPCI). The partnership allows Indian visitors to make real-time payments using UPI apps at shops, hotels, and tourist sites across Bhutan. The service has been particularly popular among Indian tourists visiting Thimphu and Paro.

2. Nepal
3 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Nepal

Nepal followed soon after, becoming the first country outside India to deploy UPI for domestic digital transactions. The partnership between NPCI International and Gateway Payment Service enabled seamless payments between Indian and Nepali merchants. UPI has since become a preferred mode of payment for Indian travellers visiting Kathmandu and Pokhara.

3. Singapore
4 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Singapore

Singapore integrated UPI with its local PayNow system, creating a cross-border real-time payment link between the two nations. This integration allows users in both countries to send and receive funds instantly using mobile numbers or UPI IDs. The initiative marked a major milestone in India’s effort to connect UPI with global payment systems.

4. Sri Lanka
5 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka adopted UPI in 2023 to facilitate Indian tourism and trade payments. The system enables UPI QR-based transactions in hotels, restaurants, and retail stores across Colombo and other major cities. The move has been welcomed as part of efforts to boost tourism and bilateral economic ties.

5. Mauritius
6 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Mauritius

Mauritius joined the UPI network in early 2024, allowing Indian tourists and business travellers to make rupee-linked digital payments directly from their bank accounts. The collaboration also enables remittances between India and Mauritius, simplifying cross-border financial transfers.

6. United Arab Emirates (UAE)
7 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

6. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE introduced UPI payments in collaboration with local banks and fintech firms. Indian visitors to Dubai and Abu Dhabi can now pay using UPI apps at participating merchants, duty-free shops, and taxis. This marks one of the most significant expansions of UPI in the Middle East, catering to the large Indian diaspora.

7. France
8 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

7. France

France became the first European country to accept UPI payments, beginning with a pilot at the Eiffel Tower in 2024. The initiative allows Indian tourists to scan UPI QR codes to pay in rupees, with automatic currency conversion. More French merchants are now joining the network, making it easier for Indian visitors to pay digitally across Paris and other cities.

8. Qatar
9 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

8. Qatar

Qatar is the latest addition to the list in 2025. The Gulf nation rolled out UPI-enabled QR codes at airports, malls, and hospitality outlets, making digital payments easier for Indian travellers during events and business visits. The move also strengthens India-Qatar financial cooperation in digital payments.

9. Japan
10 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

9. Japan

Indian travellers heading to Japan will soon be able to use UPI for everyday purchases, making payments smoother and more convenient. This rollout comes through a partnership between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Japan’s NTT DATA, a leading payment processing firm. Under the agreement, select Japanese merchants will start accepting UPI payments via QR codes.

Conclusion
11 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Conclusion

India’s UPI network is expected to reach several more countries soon, with talks underway with Oman, Bahrain, the UK, and Australia. From Bhutan to France and now Qatar, UPI has evolved into a global payments bridge connecting India with the world. It allows millions of Indians to travel without cash or currency exchange hassles while promoting India’s leadership in digital innovation. As 2025 progresses, UPI’s expansion signals a new era of seamless, borderless payments.

