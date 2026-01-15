/NITI Aayog Export Preparedness Index: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat lead India

Maharashtra tops NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2024, followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Check the top export-ready states and what drives their performance.
Maharashtra is at the top with an overall rank of 68.01. The state's good preparedness is due to its well-established industrial base and well-developed ports. It accounted for nearly ₹5.3 trillion in merchandise exports.
Tamil Nadu is second with an overall score of 64.41. The state is at the centre of EV and EV components infrastructure. Its proximity to the ports also makes it well prepared for the export supply chain.
Gujarat is in third place with an overall score of 64.02. In 2024, it accounted for nearly 31 per cent of merchandise exports. Jamnagar was identified as one of the country's most significant export-oriented districts, largely driven by its massive petrochemical output.
Uttar Pradesh sits 4th at the list with a score of 62.09. In 2024, it accounted for ₹1.72 lakh crore. It has 14 operational Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and 227 industrial parks, reflecting the infrastructure necessary to conduct major export operations.
Andhra Pradesh achieved a score of 60.65 out of 100. Its 974-km-long coastline and a robust port-led is at the centre of its export framework. It contributed $20.8 billion to India's total merchandise exports in 2024.