Nighttime clashes in East Jerusalem flare Palestine-Israel tensions

The clashes were triggered by protests on Thursday by Palestinian youth against gathering curbs during the holy month of Ramzan.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Israelis join in
Israelis joined the clashes too, claiming Palestinians have been attacking religious Jews on the streets.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Militants fire rockets
Militants in Palestinian towns across the West Bank fired off rockets adding to the tension in the area.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Injuries reported
The authorities have made numerous arrests and reported multiple injuries from Friday-Saturday when Palestinian youth gathered outside the Old City, which spilled into a conflict with the police clad in riot gear. According to the Palestine Red Crescent, eight people were injured on Friday night out of whom two are receiving treatment in the hospital.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Stones and water cannons
Visuals showed protesters hurling stones towards the police and firing water cannons. Many were also seen throwing rocks towards building, with many instances of security cameras being smashed.
(Photograph:Reuters)
What’s behind the larger conflict?
Jerusalem remains at the centre of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While Israel claims the whole city, Palestinians seek to make East Jerusalem the capital of a future state in Gaza.