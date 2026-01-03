LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Nicholas Maduro location revealed! Inside the USS Iwo Jima, warship holding Venezuela's captured President

Nicholas Maduro location revealed! Inside the USS Iwo Jima, warship holding Venezuela's captured President

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 21:24 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 21:24 IST

A primary reason for selecting this specific vessel is its medical infrastructure, which is second only to dedicated hospital ships like the USNS Comfort. The Iwo Jima is equipped with six fully functional operating rooms, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a 600-bed hospital ward.

1. The "Mini-Carrier": A Wasp-Class Titan
1 / 6

1. The "Mini-Carrier": A Wasp-Class Titan

The USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is not a standard destroyer; it is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship that essentially functions as a small aircraft carrier. Weighing in at over 40,000 tons, it boasts a massive flight deck capable of launching the MV-22 Ospreys—the tilt-rotor aircraft likely used for the extraction, as well as F-35B Lightning stealth fighters. This capability allows the US military to maintain complete air superiority over the holding site without needing a land-based runway, keeping the operation self-contained at sea.

2. The "Floating Hospital" Capability
2 / 6

2. The "Floating Hospital" Capability

A primary reason for selecting this specific vessel is its medical infrastructure, which is second only to dedicated hospital ships like the USNS Comfort. The Iwo Jima is equipped with six fully functional operating rooms, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a 600-bed hospital ward. This ensures that if the former President or his wife were injured during the "kinetic" capture or if they suffer health complications from stress, the US can stabilise them instantly on-site without the diplomatic nightmare of transferring them to a foreign country’s hospital.

3. The "Well Deck" for Stealth Entry
3 / 6

3. The "Well Deck" for Stealth Entry

The ship features a unique "Well Deck" at its stern, a massive hangar door that can flood with water to launch and recover landing craft. This design allows LCACs (Hovercrafts) or rigid-hull inflatable boats to drive directly inside the belly of the ship. By bringing Maduro onboard through this internal sea-gate rather than landing him on the exposed flight deck, the military likely ensured his arrival was shielded from satellites, drones, and long-range cameras, maintaining total operational security.

4. The Brig: The "Iron Hotel"
4 / 6

4. The Brig: The "Iron Hotel"

Maduro is not being held in the Captain’s quarters; he is secured in the ship’s Brig, a specialised military prison facility designed to hold detainees and prisoners of war. These steel-reinforced cells are spartan and constantly monitored by a security detail drawn from the ship's contingent of over 1,600 Marines. This "ship-within-a-ship" security creates an inescapable environment where the detainee is isolated from the crew and the outside world.

5. Sovereign Territory at Sea
5 / 6

5. Sovereign Territory at Sea

Legally and strategically, the USS Iwo Jima serves as a moving piece of American soil. By holding Maduro in international waters, the US avoids the complex legal hurdles of extradition treaties or "status of forces" agreements that would apply if he were landed in Colombia or Brazil.

6. American soil
6 / 6

6. American soil

Legally and strategically, the USS Iwo Jima serves as a moving piece of American soil. By holding Maduro in international waters, the US avoids the complex legal hurdles of extradition treaties or "status of forces" agreements that would apply if he were landed in Colombia or Brazil.

Trending Photo

Nicholas Maduro location revealed! Inside the USS Iwo Jima, warship holding Venezuela's captured President
6

Nicholas Maduro location revealed! Inside the USS Iwo Jima, warship holding Venezuela's captured President

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs against New Zealand
5

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs against New Zealand

'Had a call with him': Here's what Trump asked Venezuela's President a week before his capture
7

'Had a call with him': Here's what Trump asked Venezuela's President a week before his capture

Venezuela President captured: What it means for global oil prices
8

Venezuela President captured: What it means for global oil prices

'Built a house to practice': Trump reveals US forces constructed replica of Venezuela's President's house for precision strike
7

'Built a house to practice': Trump reveals US forces constructed replica of Venezuela's President's house for precision strike