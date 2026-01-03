/Nicholas Maduro location revealed! Inside the USS Iwo Jima, warship holding Venezuela's captured President

A primary reason for selecting this specific vessel is its medical infrastructure, which is second only to dedicated hospital ships like the USNS Comfort. The Iwo Jima is equipped with six fully functional operating rooms, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a 600-bed hospital ward. This ensures that if the former President or his wife were injured during the "kinetic" capture or if they suffer health complications from stress, the US can stabilise them instantly on-site without the diplomatic nightmare of transferring them to a foreign country’s hospital.