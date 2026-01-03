/Nicholas Maduro location revealed! Inside the USS Iwo Jima, warship holding Venezuela's captured President

A primary reason for selecting this specific vessel is its medical infrastructure, which is second only to dedicated hospital ships like the USNS Comfort. The Iwo Jima is equipped with six fully functional operating rooms, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a 600-bed hospital ward.
The USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is not a standard destroyer; it is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship that essentially functions as a small aircraft carrier. Weighing in at over 40,000 tons, it boasts a massive flight deck capable of launching the MV-22 Ospreys—the tilt-rotor aircraft likely used for the extraction, as well as F-35B Lightning stealth fighters. This capability allows the US military to maintain complete air superiority over the holding site without needing a land-based runway, keeping the operation self-contained at sea.
A primary reason for selecting this specific vessel is its medical infrastructure, which is second only to dedicated hospital ships like the USNS Comfort. The Iwo Jima is equipped with six fully functional operating rooms, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a 600-bed hospital ward. This ensures that if the former President or his wife were injured during the "kinetic" capture or if they suffer health complications from stress, the US can stabilise them instantly on-site without the diplomatic nightmare of transferring them to a foreign country’s hospital.
The ship features a unique "Well Deck" at its stern, a massive hangar door that can flood with water to launch and recover landing craft. This design allows LCACs (Hovercrafts) or rigid-hull inflatable boats to drive directly inside the belly of the ship. By bringing Maduro onboard through this internal sea-gate rather than landing him on the exposed flight deck, the military likely ensured his arrival was shielded from satellites, drones, and long-range cameras, maintaining total operational security.
Maduro is not being held in the Captain’s quarters; he is secured in the ship’s Brig, a specialised military prison facility designed to hold detainees and prisoners of war. These steel-reinforced cells are spartan and constantly monitored by a security detail drawn from the ship's contingent of over 1,600 Marines. This "ship-within-a-ship" security creates an inescapable environment where the detainee is isolated from the crew and the outside world.
Legally and strategically, the USS Iwo Jima serves as a moving piece of American soil. By holding Maduro in international waters, the US avoids the complex legal hurdles of extradition treaties or "status of forces" agreements that would apply if he were landed in Colombia or Brazil.
