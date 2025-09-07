/Next-Gen Warfare: The world’s most advanced military robots — Check the list here

Beyond their role as weapons and surveillance tools, these advanced military robots are designed for multiple tasks such as combat support, intelligence gathering, rescuing the injured, transportation, and more. Take a look at these machines.
The PackBot is a rugged, man-portable robot designed for hazardous missions such as explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), hazmat response, and search and rescue, originally developed by iRobot and now part of the Teledyne FLIR line of unmanned ground vehicles. It is a compact tracked UGV widely used for reconnaissance and bomb disposal missions by the USA military.
Russia-based weapon, first used in the Syrian Civil War, is fitted with a remotely operated turret for mounting different light and medium-calibre weapons and missiles. A Unified Tactical Management system of the military robots allows up to four Uran-9s to network together.
Developed by several NATO members, it is capable of firing conventional machine gun or missile rounds, deployed in the anti-insurgency mission Operation Barkhane in Mali.
The SGR-A1 is an autonomous sentry gun developed by Samsung Techwin and Korea University for the military of South Korea to guard the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.
Israel-based 'Guardium' and 'AvantGuard' refer to distinct technologies from different companies, but there is a connection through a joint venture to develop next-generation unmanned ground vehicles.