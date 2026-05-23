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'Newly released NASA audio': What Apollo astronauts actually saw in deep space

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 23, 2026, 23:33 IST | Updated: May 23, 2026, 23:33 IST

Declassified audio files from the historic May 22 UAP release reveal stunning transcripts of NASA's Mercury and Apollo astronauts describing unexplained encounters with anomalous objects in orbit.

NASA's Hidden Audio Unsealed
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(Photograph: Pentagon)

NASA's Hidden Audio Unsealed

The May 22nd UAP document release wasn't just about modern military videos; it also unearthed seven historic audio recordings. These long-sealed files feature direct communications from NASA's legendary astronauts during some of humanity's earliest spaceflights.

The Mercury Mission Encounters
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(Photograph: Pentagon)

The Mercury Mission Encounters

Dating back to the dawn of the space age, transcripts from the Mercury missions reveal astronauts reporting objects flying alongside their capsules. These early pioneers of space travel described craft that did not match the trajectory of known satellites or debris.

Apollo Astronauts Break Silence
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(Photograph: Pentagon)

Apollo Astronauts Break Silence

The most compelling audio comes from the Apollo missions. While on their way to the Moon, astronauts reported visual contact with unidentified objects. The declassified audio captures the raw, unfiltered conversations between the crew and Mission Control as they attempted to make sense of what they were seeing.

Describing the Unexplainable
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(Photograph: AI)

Describing the Unexplainable

The newly released transcripts detail objects that appeared highly structured, sometimes described as cylindrical or spherical, moving in ways that defied orbital mechanics. The astronauts, trained to remain calm under extreme pressure, can be heard expressing genuine bewilderment.

Mission Control's Response
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(Photograph: AI)

Mission Control's Response

The recordings also shed light on how Mission Control handled these anomalies. The transcripts show ground control attempting to explain the sightings as separated booster panels or ice particles, explanations that the astronauts on board often respectfully challenged based on their direct visual observations.

Why Was This Kept Secret?
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(Photograph: AI)

Why Was This Kept Secret?

For decades, rumors have circulated about what astronauts really saw in space. The fact that the Department of War is only now unsealing these specific audio files under the PURSUE initiative raises questions about the Cold War-era secrecy protocols that kept this information from the public.

A New Chapter in Space History
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(Photograph: AI)

A New Chapter in Space History

The release of this raw audio forces a re-examination of early space exploration. These legendary astronauts weren't just the first humans to explore the cosmos; they were also the first to officially document encounters with unidentified anomalous phenomena in the vacuum of space.

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